6 months ago
Saudi foreign minister says Iran main sponsor of global terror
#World News
February 19, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 6 months ago

Saudi foreign minister says Iran main sponsor of global terror

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir delivers his speech during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 19, 2017.Michaela Rehle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Sunday rejected Iranian calls for dialogue saying Tehran was the main sponsor of terrorism in the world, a destabilizing force in the Middle East and wanted to "destroy us."

"Iran remains the single main sponsor of terrorism in the world," Adel al-Jubeir told delegates at the Munich Security Conference. "It’s determined to upend the order in Middle East ... (and) until and unless Iran changes its behavior it would be very difficult to deal with a country like this."

Al-Jubeir said Iran was propping up the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, funding the Houthi separatists in Yemen and violent groups across the region. He said the international community needed to set clear "red lines" to halt Iran's actions.

Reporting by John Irish, Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Andrea Shalal

