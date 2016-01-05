FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey calls for return to diplomatic language in Saudi-Iran row
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 5, 2016 / 8:59 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey calls for return to diplomatic language in Saudi-Iran row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign ministry on Tuesday expressed concern over mounting tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran following the execution of a prominent Shi‘ite cleric, calling for calm and a return to diplomatic language.

“Turkey calls for an end to threats, and a return to diplomatic language, and urges mutual caution,” a statement from the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia cut all ties with Iran on Sunday following the kingdom’s execution of prominent Shi‘ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr. It has said it will only restore them when Tehran stops meddling in the affairs of other countries.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.