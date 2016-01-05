Turkish PM urges diplomacy, offers help in Saudi-Iran crisis

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and Iran to use diplomatic channels to calm tensions following the execution of a prominent Shi‘ite cleric, and said Turkey was ready to play a role.

“Diplomatic channels must be given a chance immediately. As Turkey, we are ready to offer any constructive help we can for a solution,” Davutoglu told a meeting of his ruling AK Party in parliament.

Saudi Arabia cut all ties with Iran on Sunday following the kingdom’s execution of Shi‘ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr. It has said it will only restore them when Tehran stops meddling in the affairs of other countries.