Saudi king says Riyadh working to keep Syria as unified nation
December 23, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi king says Riyadh working to keep Syria as unified nation

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz attends the Summit of South American-Arab Countries, in Riyadh November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman said his government was striving to maintain Syria as a unified nation inclusive of all sects, according to the Twitter account of the Saudi Shura Council on Wednesday.

The king also blamed the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the rise of militant groups in the region, saying terrorist organizations would not find fertile ground without the Syrian government’s policies, the council said.

King Salman officially inaugurated a new session for the consultative body earlier on Wednesday.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Angus McDowall

