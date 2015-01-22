FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State momentum halted or reversed in Iraq: Kerry
January 22, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Islamic State momentum halted or reversed in Iraq: Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday that Islamic State’s momentum in Iraq had been halted or reversed and that U.S. weapons for government forces would be arriving very shortly.

“In recent months we have seen definitively ... momentum halted in Iraq and in some cases reversed,” Kerry told a London news conference after a meeting of the U.S.-led coalition fighting IS.

”Ground forces supported by nearly 2,000 air strikes now have reclaimed some 700 square kilometers,“ he said, adding that Iraqi forces would be getting lots of U.S.-made M16 rifles ”very, very shortly.”

”There is an (arms) pipeline here, and it is working,” he said.

Reporting by Warren Strobel and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
