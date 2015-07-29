FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore arrests man who tried to join Islamic State
July 29, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore arrests man who tried to join Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore has arrested a 51-year-old “self-radicalized” man who tried to join Islamic State (IS) in Syria, under an internal security law that allows for detention without trial for two years, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.

Singaporean Mustafa bin Sultan Ali was arrested in June after being deported from Turkey, from where he planned to cross into Syria.

His arrest comes as concern grows in countries around the world about individuals joining the cause of the IS.

Mustafa tried to go to Syria to participate in armed violence by fighting alongside Islamic State, the MHA said. He also said he was prepared to carry out Islamic State-directed terrorist attacks against Western establishments in Singapore, it added.

Singapore detained two “self-radicalised” teenagers, one of whom wanted to join Islamic State militants, under the Internal Security Act, according to the MHA in May.

Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan

