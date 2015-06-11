FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria denies rebels claims they seized army airport in south
June 11, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Syria denies rebels claims they seized army airport in south

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian state television denied claims by rebels that they had taken over an army airport in southern Syria along the border with Jordan on Thursday.

A news flash said the army had so far repelled three attacks on the outskirts of the al-Thala airport which rebels had said they seized in a renewed offensive.

The loss of the airport would compound setbacks for President Bashar al Assad in the area after losing a nearby military base this week.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Louise Ireland

