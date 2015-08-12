FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain arrests man marketing Islamic State clothing range
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 12, 2015 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

Spain arrests man marketing Islamic State clothing range

An image of a t-shirt (L) and sweatshirt (2nd L) depicting a British aid worker as he is about to be executed by an Islamic State militant and baby bodysuits bearing the flags used by the Islamic State (2nd R) and Islamist militant group Harakat Sham al-Islam (R) are seen in this combination handout picture released by the Spanish Interior Ministry August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Spanish Interior Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police have arrested a man for selling T-shirts showing a British aid worker as he was about to be executed by Islamic State militants as well as a range of clothing bearing IS slogans, the government said on Wednesday.

The man, a Spanish citizen whose name was not released, was detained during a police operation on Tuesday night in Naron in northwestern Spain.

From his shop and online he sold a range of clothes promoting Islamic State and another Islamist militant group, Harakat Sham al Islam, the Interior Ministry said.

They included T-shirts with a silk-screened image showing hostage Alan Henning as he was about to be beheaded by Islamic State last year, together with his executioner and the IS flag.

Pictures released by the Spanish government showed a range of items the man was marketing including sweatshirts, T-shirts, bags and baby bodysuits bearing slogans in Arabic of Islamic State or Harakat Sham al Islam.

The man was selling the T-shirts to customers in Spain and Portugal for 14 euros each.

He is accused of using social networks to spread Islamist propaganda and to “belittle and humiliate victims of jihadi terrorism”, the ministry said in a statement.

So far this year, the ministry said, 47 people accused of links to Islamist militancy have been arrested in Spain. Europe’s worst Islamist attack occurred in Spain in 2004 when 191 people were killed in bombings of Madrid commuter trains.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Mark Heinrich; Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.