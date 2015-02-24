FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain arrests four people for recruiting Muslims to violence
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 24, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 3 years ago

Spain arrests four people for recruiting Muslims to violence

Raquel Castillo

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police on Tuesday arrested four people suspected of using social media to brainwash and recruit people to violent groups like the Islamic State, the interior ministry said.

Like other European countries, Spain has stepped up efforts to prevent citizens being radicalized and recruited to Islamist groups in Syria or Iraq since the attacks on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris last month.

Two of those were arrested in the Spanish North African enclave Melilla and ran web pages promoting the cause of various groups, especially Islamic State, translating material into Spanish, ministry said in a statement.

“Both those arrested, who shared the strategy of the terrorist group DAESH (the Islamic State), recruited women who, after a process of indoctrination, ended up joining the terrorist group,” it said.

As well as running webpages, the two alleged Melilla recruiters organized meetings where they showed videos and material from Islamic State designed to persuade young Muslims from Western democracies to become jihadists.

Some of those who attended the meetings had already begun to prepare to go to militant areas, the ministry said.

The other two suspects were arrested in Barcelona and Girona in northeast Spain for posting pro-jihadist material on Facebook.

The police are investigating links between the Melilla and Catalan groups.

Additional reporting and writing by Sarah Morris, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.