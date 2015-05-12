FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain arrests two suspected of distributing Islamic State propaganda
#World News
May 12, 2015 / 6:44 AM / 2 years ago

Spain arrests two suspected of distributing Islamic State propaganda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police arrested two people on Tuesday in the northeastern city of Barcelona on suspicion of distributing Islamic State propaganda, the interior ministry said.

The two suspects used several online profiles to disburse their own material and official content from the militant group, the ministry said in a statement, giving no further details.

Spain has arrested more than 40 people for suspected militant-related activity this year and is working to prevent radicalized young Muslims joining armed groups in Syria or Iraq or attacking targets at home.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Louise Ireland

