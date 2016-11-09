FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Spain arrests four on suspicion of Islamist militant activity
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 10 months ago

Spain arrests four on suspicion of Islamist militant activity

Spanish police officers lead a detained man into a car during an operation in Ceuta, Spain's north African enclave, November 9, 2016.Antonio Sempere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police arrested three men and a woman on Wednesday in Spain's north African enclave Ceuta on suspicion of recruiting young people as Islamist militants, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The four people looked to recruit youths through the Internet, primarily through social media, the Ministry said.

Since Spain raised its national security threat alert in 2015 in response to gunmen attacks in Paris, police have arrested 161 people suspected of Islamist militant activity.

Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.