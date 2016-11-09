China says to work with new U.S. president to develop bilateral ties
BEIJING China said it will work with the new U.S. president to ensure the steady and sound development of bilateral ties.
MADRID Spanish police arrested three men and a woman on Wednesday in Spain's north African enclave Ceuta on suspicion of recruiting young people as Islamist militants, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The four people looked to recruit youths through the Internet, primarily through social media, the Ministry said.
Since Spain raised its national security threat alert in 2015 in response to gunmen attacks in Paris, police have arrested 161 people suspected of Islamist militant activity.
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Toby Chopra)
MOSCOW Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, said on Wednesday he believed Donald Trump's presidential victory would reduce geopolitical confrontations.
SEOUL South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se said on Wednesday that he believed Donald Trump would maintain the current U.S. policy of pressuring North Korea over its nuclear and missile tests, if he wins the presidential election.