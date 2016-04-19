Spain arrests Moroccan accused of links to Islamist militants

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police arrested a Moroccan man on the island of Mallora early on Tuesday on suspicion of having close links to Islamist militants, the Interior Ministry said in statement.

The man, who was not named, is also accused of recruiting fighters to join forces in Syria and Iraq and of being in charge of commissioning potential attacks in Spain and across Europe, the ministry said.

“The police operation, which has meant the rapid neutralization of a direct threat, remains ongoing,” it said.

Spain has detained 19 people with reported connections to Islamist militants since the start of the year.