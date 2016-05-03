FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish police arrest four accused of promoting Islamist militancy
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 3, 2016 / 7:23 AM / a year ago

Spanish police arrest four accused of promoting Islamist militancy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police arrested four people on the outskirts of Madrid on Tuesday accused of promoting Islamist militancy via social media, the Interior Ministry said.

Three of those detained in the operation, which is ongoing, were from Morocco and the fourth was Spanish, it said in a statement.

They allegedly targeted hundreds of people via instant messaging and other social media before making direct contact with smaller groups.

Including Tuesday’s arrests, Spain has detained 23 people so far this year with presumed links to Islamist militancy.

Reporting by Paul Day; editing by John Stonestreet

