Three arrested in Spain accused of promoting militancy
#World News
July 1, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Three arrested in Spain accused of promoting militancy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Three people from Pakistan were arrested in Spain on Friday, accused of promoting Islamist militancy through social media, the interior ministry said.

The three shared a home in the northeast city of Lleida from where they are accused of distributing content justifying Islamic State executions and supporting the Taliban and Pakistani groups, the ministry said.

Authorities have not yet determined if they were part of a larger network, it added.

Spain has now detained 29 people suspected of belonging to or acting for Islamist militant groups since the beginning of the year.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
