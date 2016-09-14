FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain arrests Moroccan man accused of promoting Islamist militancy
#World News
September 14, 2016 / 7:18 AM / a year ago

Spain arrests Moroccan man accused of promoting Islamist militancy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police arrested a Moroccan man on Wednesday accused of promoting Islamist militancy through social media, the Interior Ministry said.

The man detained in the northeastern town of Manresa had shown signs of increased radicalism after contact with an activist recently returned from the conflicts in Syria and Iraq, the ministry said.

Spain has now detained 29 people with suspected links to Islamist militancy since the beginning of the year.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
