a year ago
Two Spaniards arrested, accused of glorifying Islamic State
#World News
September 22, 2016 / 2:13 PM / a year ago

Two Spaniards arrested, accused of glorifying Islamic State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Two Spanish men have been arrested in Madrid accused of publicly praising Islamic State attacks on Paris and planning to join the militants, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

Police detained the elder of the two after learning he had traveled to Turkey before returning to Spain several days later, the ministry said in a statement. Turkey borders both Syria and Iraq where Islamic State has seized territory.

The 27-year-old had told college classmates that he planned to fight for Islamic State, publicly criticized moderate Muslims and called for Spain to be ruled by the militant group, the ministry said.

The statement said he had once interrupted a minute's silence held at his college for the 130 victims of last year's Paris attacks and shouted out justifications.

He and an 18-year-old man were accused of glorifying terrorism, a crime in Spain, making threats and planning to join the jihadist group, according to the statement.

Spain has now detained 33 people this year with suspected links to Islamist militancy.

Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Andrew Heavens

