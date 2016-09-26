FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish police arrest two accused of supporting Islamist militants
September 26, 2016 / 6:51 AM / a year ago

Spanish police arrest two accused of supporting Islamist militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police have arrested two Moroccan men accused of supporting Islamist militants and potentially planning an attack on European soil, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said one of the accused had planned on joining the Islamic State group in Syria and had traveled to the country's border with Turkey to meet a member of the organization to be trained before returning to Europe to take part in an attack.

The man was arrested by Turkish police before crossing the border and was returned to Spain once released where he continued efforts to join the militant group, the ministry said.

The other man is accused of helping the first in his attempts to travel to the war zone in Syria and of training him after he returned to Spain.

The accused are residents in the southern Spanish city of Murcia and the northern city of Valladolid.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
