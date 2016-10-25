MADRID Spanish police have arrested two Morrocan imams on the island of Ibiza accused of supporting the Islamist militant group Islamic State publicly and through their social media profiles, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The two men, 31 and 35, began expressing their support for the group in 2012 and have since been posting pro-militant material, such as links to videos and publications, on the internet, the ministry said.

This year, Spanish police have arrested 49 people, including the two men detained on Tuesday, with suspected connections to Islamist militants.

