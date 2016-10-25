Four killed on ride at Australia's biggest theme park
SYDNEY Four people were killed on Tuesday on a river rapids ride at Australia's biggest theme park, police said.
MADRID Spanish police have arrested two Morrocan imams on the island of Ibiza accused of supporting the Islamist militant group Islamic State publicly and through their social media profiles, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.
The two men, 31 and 35, began expressing their support for the group in 2012 and have since been posting pro-militant material, such as links to videos and publications, on the internet, the ministry said.
This year, Spanish police have arrested 49 people, including the two men detained on Tuesday, with suspected connections to Islamist militants.
(Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Ralph Boulton)
TOKYO The U.S. Navy destroyer that sailed near Chinese-claimed islands in South China Sea last week was under orders from the Third Fleet headquarters in San Diego, a first aimed at bolstering U.S. maritime power in the region, two sources said.
ISTANBUL An explosion outside a chamber of commerce building in Turkey's southern resort city of Antalya wounded several people on Tuesday but the mayor said there were no life-threatening injuries and the blast may have been an accident.