10 months ago
Spanish police arrest Morrocan accused of supporting Islamic State
#World News
October 26, 2016 / 6:57 AM / 10 months ago

Spanish police arrest Morrocan accused of supporting Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police have arrested a Morrocan man accused of spreading Islamist militant messages and trying to recruit others, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Police arrested the man in Calahorra, in Spain's central Rioja region, and said he was linked to another Moroccan man detained in December in the city of Pamplona.

He is accused of distributing Islamic State propaganda and supporting the activities of various militant groups operating in Iraq and Syria.

Spain has been on high alert and has stepped up security measures following attacks in Paris last year, with 50 people arrested so far this year on suspicion of having connections to Islamist militants.

Reporting by Amanda Calvo, Editing by Sarah White and Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
