Libyan air force loyal to official government bombed targets in eastern city of Derna: commander

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libyan war planes loyal to the official government bombed targets in the eastern town of Derna, an Islamist hotspot, its commander said on Monday.

Saqer al-Joroushi said the strikes had been coordiated with Egypt which said earlier it had carried out strikes on Islamic State targets, a day after the group released a video appearing to show the beheading of 21 Egyptians there.

“More air strikes will be carried out today and tomorrow in coordination with Egypt,” Joroushi told al-Arabiya television.