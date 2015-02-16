FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan air force loyal to official government bombed targets in eastern city of Derna: commander
#World News
February 16, 2015 / 7:54 AM / 3 years ago

Libyan air force loyal to official government bombed targets in eastern city of Derna: commander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libyan war planes loyal to the official government bombed targets in the eastern town of Derna, an Islamist hotspot, its commander said on Monday.

Saqer al-Joroushi said the strikes had been coordiated with Egypt which said earlier it had carried out strikes on Islamic State targets, a day after the group released a video appearing to show the beheading of 21 Egyptians there.

“More air strikes will be carried out today and tomorrow in coordination with Egypt,” Joroushi told al-Arabiya television.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Fenton

