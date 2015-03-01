FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led coalition launches air strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq, Syria
#World News
March 1, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-led coalition launches air strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq, Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S.-led coalition launched seven air strikes in Iraq and two in Syria since early Saturday against Islamic State militants, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday.

The military statement said two air strikes involving U.S. drones in Syria near Al Hasakah struck an Islamic State tactical unit and destroyed two vehicles. In Iraq, the U.S.-led coalition used warplanes and drones to strike near Al Asad, Al Qaim, Kirkuk and Mosul, destroying Islamic State tactical units, boats, a storage facility, buildings and other targets, according to the statement.

The strikes all took place between 8 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday local time, the statement said.

Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Frances Kerry

