U.S., allies conduct 15 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants in Syria with four air strikes from Friday to Saturday morning and conducted 11 strikes against the group in Iraq, the U.S. military said.

All of the strikes in Syria hit targets near Kobani, destroying four fighting positions and a boat, and also hitting an Islamic State tactical unit, according to a military statement on Saturday.

In Iraq, five strikes near Fallujah hit tactical units, disabled a fighting position and destroyed vehicles, machine guns and an improvised explosive device. Four strikes near Mosul destroyed three buildings as well as machine guns and vehicles. Coalition forces also struck targets near Ramadi and Tal Afar, the statement said.