U.S., allies conduct 23 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants in Syria with seven air strikes from Friday to Saturday morning and conducted 16 strikes against the group in Iraq, the U.S. military said.

Four of the strikes in Syria hit targets near Kobani, destroying two Islamic State boats, and three strikes hit near Al Hasakah, according to a military statement on Sunday.

In Iraq, four strikes near Fallujah hit Islamic State tactical units, destroying four vehicles and a heavy machine gun. Seven strikes near Bayji struck four Islamic State tactical units and a staging area. Coalition forces also struck targets near Ramadi, Sinjar, Kirkuk and Mosul, the statement said.