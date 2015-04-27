FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 31 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military
#World News
April 27, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 31 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants in Syria with five air strikes from Sunday to Monday morning and conducted 26 strikes against the group in Iraq, the U.S. military said.

Four of the strikes in Syria hit targets in Kobani, striking an Islamic State tactical unit, and destroying fighting positions and a heavy machine gun. The coalition forces also hit eight fighting positions with a strike near Al Hasakah, the military said in a statement on Monday.

In Iraq, eight air strikes near Fallujah destroyed Islamic State fighting positions, mortar tubes, an excavator and a vehicle, and hit seven tactical units. Seven strikes near Bayji destroyed fighting positions, vehicles, a warehouse and a mortar system, and hit six tactical units. Strikes targeted the Islamic State near Al Asad, Mosul, Ramadi and Tal Afar, as well.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
