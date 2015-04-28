U.S., allies conduct 20 air strikes in Syria, Iraq -military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants in Syria with four air strikes from Monday to Tuesday morning and conducted another 16 strikes against the group in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.

Three of the Syria strikes were near Al Hasakah, where they hit Islamic State fighting positions and destroyed an armored vehicle. Coalition forces also destroyed a fighting position with a strike near Kobani, according to a military statement.

In Iraq, five air strikes hit tactical units and Islamic State checkpoints, and also destroyed excavators, a fighting position and a vehicle. Forces also struck targets near Al Huwayjah, Bayji, Fallujah, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar, the military said.