U.S., allies conduct 23 air strikes against Islamic State: military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants in Syria with 13 air strikes from Sunday morning through Monday morning and conducted another 10 strikes against the group in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Monday.

In Syria, the strikes were concentrated near Al Hasakah, with nine hitting tactical units and destroying Islamic State fighting positions, vehicles and a weapons cache, according to a statement. Air strikes also hit targets near Ar Raqqah and Kobani.

In Iraq, coalition forces struck near Baiji, Falluja, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar.