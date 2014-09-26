U.S. military official: strikes disrupted Islamic State's abilities in Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and allied air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Syria that began earlier this week have disrupted the militant group’s command and control and logistics ability, the top U.S military officer said on Friday.

General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at the Pentagon that the ‘targeted’ military action had also had an effect on the group’s infrastructure in Syria.

Dempsey said he expected a ‘persistent and sustained’ campaign against the militant group, which has seized a vast swath of Iraq and Syria.