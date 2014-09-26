FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. military official: strikes disrupted Islamic State's abilities in Syria
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2014 / 5:48 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. military official: strikes disrupted Islamic State's abilities in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and allied air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Syria that began earlier this week have disrupted the militant group’s command and control and logistics ability, the top U.S military officer said on Friday.

General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at the Pentagon that the ‘targeted’ military action had also had an effect on the group’s infrastructure in Syria.

Dempsey said he expected a ‘persistent and sustained’ campaign against the militant group, which has seized a vast swath of Iraq and Syria.

Reporting By Phil Stewart and Missy Ryan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.