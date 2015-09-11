U.S., allies conduct 30 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coalition led by the United States bombarded Islamic State militants on Thursday with 27 air strikes in Iraq and three in Syria, according to a statement released on Friday.

In Iraq, the air strikes near Tuz, Ramadi, Mosul, Fallujah and other locations hit tactical units and fighting positions and destroyed vehicles, buildings and weapons belonging to the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement.

In Syria, two air strikes targeted Islamic State positions near Al Hawl, while one strike destroyed two excavators near Palmyra, the statement said.