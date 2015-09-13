U.S.-led coalition conducts 25 air strikes against Islamic State militants

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S.-led coalition struck Islamic State militants on Saturday with 18 air strikes in Iraq and seven in Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday.

The strikes in Iraq, coordinated with the Iraqi government, hit Islamic State buildings, weapons and tactical units near Falluja, Mosul, Ramadi and other locations, the statement said.

In Syria, two strikes destroyed seven Islamic State fighting positions and a tank near Al Hawl. Five other strikes targeted the militant group near Al Raqqah, Kobani and Mar‘a, according to the statement.