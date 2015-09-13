FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led coalition conducts 25 air strikes against Islamic State militants
#World News
September 13, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led coalition conducts 25 air strikes against Islamic State militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S.-led coalition struck Islamic State militants on Saturday with 18 air strikes in Iraq and seven in Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday.

The strikes in Iraq, coordinated with the Iraqi government, hit Islamic State buildings, weapons and tactical units near Falluja, Mosul, Ramadi and other locations, the statement said.

In Syria, two strikes destroyed seven Islamic State fighting positions and a tank near Al Hawl. Five other strikes targeted the militant group near Al Raqqah, Kobani and Mar‘a, according to the statement.

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Bill Trott

