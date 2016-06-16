Large proportion of Russia strikes vs 'legitimate Syrian opposition': CIA chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, John Brennan, said on Thursday a large proportion of strikes by Russia and the Syrian government were directed at what the U.S. considers to be the moderate opposition fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"So yes the Russians and Syrians have gone after ISIL as well as Jabhat al-Nusra but a large proportion of their strikes are directed against what we consider to be the legitimate Syrian opposition that are trying to save their country from Bashar al-Assad," Brennan told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

Jabhat al-Nusra, or the Nusra Front, is an al Qaeda-affiliated group fighting in Syria.