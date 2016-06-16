FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Large proportion of Russia strikes vs 'legitimate Syrian opposition': CIA chief
June 16, 2016 / 2:54 PM / a year ago

Large proportion of Russia strikes vs 'legitimate Syrian opposition': CIA chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, John Brennan, said on Thursday a large proportion of strikes by Russia and the Syrian government were directed at what the U.S. considers to be the moderate opposition fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"So yes the Russians and Syrians have gone after ISIL as well as Jabhat al-Nusra but a large proportion of their strikes are directed against what we consider to be the legitimate Syrian opposition that are trying to save their country from Bashar al-Assad," Brennan told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

Jabhat al-Nusra, or the Nusra Front, is an al Qaeda-affiliated group fighting in Syria.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
