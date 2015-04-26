U.S., allies conduct air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants in Syria with three air strikes from Saturday to Sunday morning and conducted 17 strikes against the group in Iraq, the U.S. military said.

In Syria, the air strikes hit Islamic State positions near Al Hasakah, Dayr Az Zawr and Kobani, according to a U.S. military statement on Sunday.

In Iraq, five strikes hit Islamic State positions near Fallujah. The strikes also hit Islamic State positions near Al Hawayjah, Bayji, Mosul and Ramadi, the statement said.