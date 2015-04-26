FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military
April 26, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants in Syria with three air strikes from Saturday to Sunday morning and conducted 17 strikes against the group in Iraq, the U.S. military said.

In Syria, the air strikes hit Islamic State positions near Al Hasakah, Dayr Az Zawr and Kobani, according to a U.S. military statement on Sunday.

In Iraq, five strikes hit Islamic State positions near Fallujah. The strikes also hit Islamic State positions near Al Hawayjah, Bayji, Mosul and Ramadi, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler

