a year ago
Syrian opposition says Russia, Syrian government violated truce
#World News
September 19, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Syrian opposition says Russia, Syrian government violated truce

A man walks near a hole in the ground after an airstrike on Sunday in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria September 19, 2016.Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The head of the opposition Syrian National Coalition said on Monday that because Russia did not respect the terms of a ceasefire in Syria, brokered by Washington and Moscow, the Syrian government also violated it.

"The regime does not respect the terms and conditions of the truce. Unfortunately also Russia does not respect it as well and that must have basically given the regime the go-ahead to go with these violations," SNC president Anas al-Abdah told Reuters in New York.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
