Syrian opposition says Russia, Syrian government violated truce

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The head of the opposition Syrian National Coalition said on Monday that because Russia did not respect the terms of a ceasefire in Syria, brokered by Washington and Moscow, the Syrian government also violated it.

"The regime does not respect the terms and conditions of the truce. Unfortunately also Russia does not respect it as well and that must have basically given the regime the go-ahead to go with these violations," SNC president Anas al-Abdah told Reuters in New York.