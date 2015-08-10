Syrian government releases prominent activist; U.S. calls for charges to be dropped

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A prominent Syrian free-speech campaigner was released from jail on Monday after being held for 3-1/2 years, his wife and organization said, and the United States called on the Syrian authorities to drop all charges against him.

Mazen Darwish was arrested in February 2012, nearly one year into the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

“We are not saying he is free. There is still a trial,” his wife, Yara Badr, told Reuters, adding that he must appear in court at the end of August.

Darwish, 41, is founder of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression. He was held under anti-terrorism laws on charges of spreading propaganda for terrorist acts. International human rights groups have voiced deep concern about his trial and alleged mistreatment.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had previously called for the release of Darwish and his colleagues.

“We note reports that while Mazen Darwish is no longer incarcerated, we understand that he still faces trial for his work as a human rights activist,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. “We call on the Syrian regime to drop all remaining charges against Mazen Darwish,” he added.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights in February described the case of Darwish and two other members of his organization detained at the same time as emblematic of the plight of activists, lawyers and human rights defenders targeted by government forces and militias without due process.

During the first nine months of their detention, they were unaccounted for. The other two activists - Hani al-Zaitani and Hussein Ghrer - were released last month, activists said.

Since Darwish was detained, the Syrian conflict has descended into a multi-sided civil war that is estimated to have killed a quarter of a million people and has fractured the country.

“His release is welcome and long overdue. All charges against him should now be dropped. Syria needs the voice of peaceful activists like Mazen Darwish more than ever,” said Nadim Houry, Human Rights Watch deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.

“The file of detainees has been long neglected and marginalized. It’s important to release all activists and to allow monitors to visit all detention facilities,” he said.