Syrian government forces seize Aleppo camp from rebels: monitor, rebel, state TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian government forces captured a rebel-held area north of Aleppo on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a rebel official, and a state-run TV station reported.

The capture of Handarat camp "comes as a result of intensive bombardment by regime forces and the fierce, continuous bombardment by Russian and regime warplanes", the Observatory said in a report.

An official in an Aleppo-based rebel faction confirmed the advance, which was also flashed in a headline by the state-run al-Ikhbariya TV station.