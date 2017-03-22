FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Syrian Kurdish YPG says Turkey shells villages in northwest
March 22, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 5 months ago

Syrian Kurdish YPG says Turkey shells villages in northwest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Turkish shelling of Syrian villages in the predominantly Kurdish region of Afrin near the border wounded 10 civilians on Wednesday, the Kurdish YPG militia said.

"This morning from 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) the Turkish artillery began shelling the border villages in the Afrin area," YPG spokesman Redur Xelil told Reuters. "The Turkish army shelling is continuing," he said. "Any response by our forces in this region comes as self defense," he added in a written message.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams

