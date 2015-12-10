Syria armed group Ahrar al-Sham quits Riyadh conference

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The powerful Islamist insurgent group Ahrar al-Sham said on Thursday it was quitting a Saudi-hosted opposition meeting on Syria because the role of “revolutionary groups” had not been given proper weight.

In a statement posted on social media it objected to the “main role” given to the internal political opposition group, the National Coordination Body for Democratic Change (NCB).

It also criticized the conference for failing to “confirm the Muslim identity of our people.”