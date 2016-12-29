FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Syrian rebel group Ahrar al-Sham says has 'reservations' about Syria agreement
#World News
December 29, 2016 / 6:51 PM / 8 months ago

Syrian rebel group Ahrar al-Sham says has 'reservations' about Syria agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A spokesman for a major Syrian rebel group said on Thursday it had reservations about an agreement for a nationwide ceasefire and resumption of negotiations and was not among the groups that had signed it.

"Ahrar al-Sham has a number of reservations over the proposed agreement and the negotiations linked to it, and therefore has not signed it. We will make clear our reservations in due course," Ahmad Qura Ali, a spokesman for the powerful Islamist group, wrote on his Twitter account.

Reporting by John Davison, editing by Larry King

