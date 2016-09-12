FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Powerful Syrian Islamist group attacks ceasefire deal
September 11, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Powerful Syrian Islamist group attacks ceasefire deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The powerful Syrian hardline Islamist rebel group Ahrar al-Sham on Sunday attacked the terms of a ceasefire agreed by the United States and Russia in a video message, but stopped short of saying it would not abide by the agreement.

The ceasefire, supposed to come into effect on Monday at sundown, "does not realize the minimum goals of its revolutionary people" and would only increase the suffering of the Syrian people, an official for the group identified as Ali al-Omar was shown saying.

Reporting by Angus McDowall in Beirut and Mostafa Hashem in Cairo; Editing by Peter Cooney

