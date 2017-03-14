Aid convoys reach four Syrian towns, first time since November

GENEVA (Reuters) - Aid convoys reached four besieged towns in Syria on Tuesday, delivering food and medical supplies to 60,000 people for the first time since November, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and United Nations said.

"We are entering #Madaya, #Zabadani, #Foaa & #Kafrya with @SYRedCrescent & @UN delivering much-needed food & medical items," the ICRC said in a tweet.

Separate convoys of trucks were carrying medical supplies, food, wheat flour, and nutritional items to some 40,000 people in Madaya and Zabadani, two towns blockaded by pro-government forces near the Lebanese border, and to 20,000 in Foua and Kafraya in Idlib, besieged by insurgents, a spokeswoman said.

Kevin Kennedy, U.N. regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syrian crisis, said on Tuesday that not a single inter-agency convoy last month was able to deliver, of 20 that were requested.