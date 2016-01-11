FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aid trucks enter besieged Syrian town of Madaya: Reuters
January 11, 2016 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

Aid trucks enter besieged Syrian town of Madaya: Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADAYA, Syria (Reuters) - Trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the Syrian town of Madaya near the Lebanese border on Monday, as part of an agreement between warring sides to let medical and food supplies into besieged areas, a Reuters witness said.

Red Crescent and U.N. vehicles drove into Madaya hours after departing from Damascus, while a separate convoy was set to enter two villages in the northwest of Syria under the deal.

Reporting by Kinda Makieh; Writing by John Davison and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Hugh Lawson

