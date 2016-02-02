FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry to announce 'significant' boost in U.S. aid for Syrian refugees: White House
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 2, 2016 / 9:00 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry to announce 'significant' boost in U.S. aid for Syrian refugees: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni (not pictured) following a ministerial meeting of the so-called "anti-Islamic State coalition" in Rome, Italy, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Nicholas Kamm/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will announce “significant new contributions to support relief efforts” for Syrian refugees on Thursday at an international donor conference in London, the White House said on Tuesday.

President Barack Obama discussed Syria and Libya with British Prime Minister David Cameron during a phone call, the White House said, and received an update on negotiations over the United Kingdom’s membership in the European Union.

“The president reaffirmed continued U.S. support for a strong United Kingdom in a strong European Union,” the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.