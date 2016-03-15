FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. convoys trying to reach besieged Syrian towns this week
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

U.N. convoys trying to reach besieged Syrian towns this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations aid convoys were unable to deliver life-saving supplies to four besieged Syrian towns of Zabadani, Foua, Kefraya and Madaya on Monday due to “security concerns” but will try again on Thursday, a U.N. spokesman said.

Jens Laerke, spokesman of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said a separate aid convoy would go to the town of Bloudan in Rural Damascus on Wednesday.

A humanitarian task force composed of major and regional powers meets again in Geneva on Thursday to discuss improving access to more than 4 million civilians trapped in both besieged and hard to reach areas, U.N. spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.