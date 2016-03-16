FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aid reaches 13,000 families in Syria's Aleppo province: Red Cross
March 16, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Aid reaches 13,000 families in Syria's Aleppo province: Red Cross

Men unload aid boxes from a Red Crescent aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Fresh humanitarian aid reached some 13,000 families in northern Aleppo province as a convoy of 26 trucks entered areas hit by recent fighting, the Red Cross said on Wednesday.

The delivery by the Syrian Red Crescent to towns including Azaz, Afrin and Tal Rifaat was the largest in the area for weeks, Red Cross spokesman Pawel Krzysiek said. Clinics had been resupplied in the meantime, he said.

A fragile cessation of hostilities agreement has reduced violence in western Syria but has not halted fighting.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
