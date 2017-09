GENEVA (Reuters) - The chairman of a U.N. humanitarian taskforce on Syria said on Thursday he was disappointed by a slowdown in aid access, largely because of blockages by government-backed forces, but he hoped there would be a major evacuation from four towns.

Jan Egeland said the evacuation was planned of up to 500 sick and wounded people and their families from the towns of Madaya, Zabadani, Foua and Kufreya.