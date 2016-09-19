BEIRUT Syrian or Russian warplanes bombed aid trucks near Aleppo late on Monday after a fragile week-long ceasefire ended, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

It said the trucks had made a routine aid delivery organized by an international organization to an area west of Aleppo city, and were hit near the town of Urm al-Kubra.

The United Nations and Red Cross said they were investigating the reports, and did not say whether the aid convoy belonged to them.

The Observatory reported 35 strikes in and around Aleppo since the truce ended.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Kevin Liffey)