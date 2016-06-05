FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 5, 2016 / 4:18 PM / a year ago

War jet crashes near Syria's Aleppo, cause unknown: monitoring group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - An unidentified war plane crashed on Sunday in countryside near the Syrian city of Aleppo, in an area where Islamist rebel fighters are battling the Syrian army and Iranian-backed forces, a monitoring group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was not clear whether the plane crashed due to a technical fault or was hit by a missile fired by insurgents.

Militants led by al Qaeda's Nusra Front have consolidated gains since Friday in southern Aleppo around the strategic town of Khan Touman.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
