War jet crashes near Syria's Aleppo, cause unknown: monitoring group

AMMAN (Reuters) - An unidentified war plane crashed on Sunday in countryside near the Syrian city of Aleppo, in an area where Islamist rebel fighters are battling the Syrian army and Iranian-backed forces, a monitoring group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was not clear whether the plane crashed due to a technical fault or was hit by a missile fired by insurgents.

Militants led by al Qaeda's Nusra Front have consolidated gains since Friday in southern Aleppo around the strategic town of Khan Touman.