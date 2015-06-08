FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian air strike kills 49 in northwest: monitor
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 8, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Syrian air strike kills 49 in northwest: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian army air strike killed 49 people in Idlib province in northwest Syria on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The Britain-based monitoring group, which gathers information from sources inside Syria, said the raid was on the town of al-Janudiyah and the dead included six children and four women.

Syrian officials could not immediately be reached for comment. The Observatory said the death toll would probably increase. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Insurgent groups have been making steady gains in Idlib province since late March, when they captured the provincial capital from government control.

The advances have put President Bashar al-Assad under more military pressure than ever before in the four-year-old war, in which an estimated 220,000 people have died.

Related Coverage

Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.