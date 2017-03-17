FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Air strike on mosque near Aleppo in Syria kills 42: monitor
#World News
March 16, 2017 / 7:45 PM / 5 months ago

Air strike on mosque near Aleppo in Syria kills 42: monitor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Warplanes struck a mosque in the rebel-held village of al-Jina, in northwest Syria, killing at least 42 people and wounding dozens, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said on Thursday.

The jets struck the village, southwest of Atarib near Aleppo, as the mosque was full of worshippers at evening prayer, said the Observatory, which monitors the Syrian war via a network of contacts across the country.

The U.S. military said it carried out an air strike on Thursday against al Qaeda militants, killing several, at a meeting location in Idlib province, but it was unclear if it was referring to the attack on Al-Jina.

The statement from U.S. Central Command made no mention of civilian casualties.

Syrian and Russian military have also carried out many air strikes in Idlib and Aleppo provinces during the war.

Al-Jina is located in one of the main rebel-held parts of Syria, the northwest that includes Idlib province and the western parts of Aleppo province, and its population has been swollen by refugees, U.N. agencies have said.

Rebels in northwest Syria fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad also include groups supported by Turkey, the United States and Gulf monarchies.

Reporting by Angus McDowall. Additional reporting by Idrees Ali.; Editing by Robin Pomeroy & Simon Cameron-Moore

