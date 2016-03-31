FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air strikes kill 21 Islamic State members in east Syria: monitor
#World News
March 31, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Air strikes kill 21 Islamic State members in east Syria: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 21 Islamic State members were killed in air strikes in Syria’s eastern city of Deir al-Zor, a monitoring group said on Thursday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was not clear which country’s air force carried out the strikes on an Islamic State base in al-Husseiniya, a northwestern district of Deir al-Zor.

Fifteen of the dead Islamic State militants were foreigners, and some had already been buried, it said. It was not immediately possible to verify the report by the Observatory, which monitors Syria’s conflict through a network of sources across the country.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

